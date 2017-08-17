Veteran's new home receives notes of encouragement on frame

The Andrews family tours their new home on Thursday in Tatum. (Source: KLTV)

The notes will remain beneath dry wall and sheet rock later in the construction process. (Source: KLTV)

Notes were written in marker on the studs of the house. (Source: KLTV)

A stapled note rests on the wall of the Andrews family home. (Source: KLTV)

A nationwide movement that started in Texas is providing a mortgage-free home to a veteran and his family in Tatum.

"From the beginning until now, it's been about two years," home builder Randy Randolph said.

On Thursday he was standing in a framed house that's still waiting for dry wall and sheet rock to go up. But on the studs, the community wrote notes of thanks and encouragement to the family who will move in later this year.

"The walls are literally telling them thank you," project coordinator with Operation Finally Home Michele Adams-Thompson said.

The home is going to the Andrews family.

Matthew Andrews, a military veteran, has called a town near the entrance of Glacier National Park in Montana home for nearly his entire life. His wife though, Michelle Andrews, grew up in East Texas. So when the family applied for Operation Finally Home they filed applications in both Montana and Texas.

"Our organization partners veterans with home builders," Adams-Thompson said.

And the builder that took on this project was Randolph, an East Texas builder.

"We try to meet their needs," he said. "I'm excited and ready to bless this house for them."

Inside the house on Thursday, people from around Tatum wrote notes on the frame in marker. Penned statements from people who couldn't make it to the location Thursday were stapled to the frame. The notes will be enclosed by dry wall and sheet rock later in the construction process.

"Most of the notes are blessings on our home and prayers of protection," Michelle Andrews said. "And that's huge for us."

The family rents a house in Tatum while they wait for this home to be finished. Their children will begin at East Texas schools this fall.

"Military is family no matter where you're at," Michelle Andrews said. "It's nice to see people come together in a community and appreciate what the military does."

The home is expected to be complete by the end of the year.

