Restaurant Reports: 8 restaurants get perfect scores

Eight establishments get top marks in the latest round of health department inspections.

But first, a correction from last week: Star Donut & Croissant at 1940 Troup Highway in Tyler had only 9 demerits, and not the 31 as previously
reported.
 
  Restaurants with perfect scores: In Tyler

Whataburger #32
1739 South Beckham.
No Violations, no demerits.

Tiger Country Café
405 West Bradford
No Violations, no demerits.

In Chapel Hill,

 
Subway #42174
11980 Highway 64.
No Violations, no demerits.
 
In Longview,

 
Pizza Hut/Wing Street
2106 Judson road.
No Violations, no demerits.
 
Tacos Goyo

3400 Gilmer road.
No Violations, no demerits.
 
Domino's

110 Triple Creek.
No Violations, no demerits.
 
Raising Cane's
121 East Loop 281.
No Violations, no demerits.
 
Papa Johns
1409-C West Loop 281.
No Violations, no demerits.
 
