Restaurant Reports: 8 restaurants get perfect scores

Eight establishments get top marks in the latest round of health department inspections.

But first, a correction from last week: Star Donut & Croissant at 1940 Troup Highway in Tyler had only 9 demerits, and not the 31 as previously

reported.



Restaurants with perfect scores: In Tyler



Whataburger #32

1739 South Beckham.

No Violations, no demerits.



Tiger Country Café

405 West Bradford

No Violations, no demerits.



In Chapel Hill,





Subway #42174

11980 Highway 64.

No Violations, no demerits.



In Longview,





Pizza Hut/Wing Street

2106 Judson road.

No Violations, no demerits.



Tacos Goyo



3400 Gilmer road.

No Violations, no demerits.



Domino's



110 Triple Creek.

No Violations, no demerits.



Raising Cane's

121 East Loop 281.

No Violations, no demerits.



Papa Johns

1409-C West Loop 281.

No Violations, no demerits.



