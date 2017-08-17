Non-profit nursery purchases former Tyler ISD elementary school

The North Tyler Developmental Academy is set to make a former Tyler ISD elementary school its permanent home.

The old Mamie Griffin Elementary School has been sold to the non-profit nursery for $5,000.

The acquisition follows the construction of the new Griffin Elementary School just a few blocks away.

According to the North Tyler Developmental Academy Executive Director Sonja Watson, “We serve primarily low-income families and we serve families using a sliding scale based on the number of people in the household and the gross income per month”.

The facility provides daily care for children 6 weeks to 5 years old, and prepares them for the transition to pre-k or kindergarten.

The non-profit nursery has been operating out of the old elementary school since 2013, leasing a part of the space from Tyler ISD, but following the purchase, they hope to lease out remaining parts of the building they aren’t utilizing.

“We’ve talked to folks in the community like the Health Department, WIC, the Children’s Defense Fund, and the Literacy Council,” said Watson.

The Tyler Developmental Academy currently serves about 60 students, but hopes to expand following the purchase of the building.

