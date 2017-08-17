Kilgore man arrested for fraud, drug charges

A traffic stop turned into a drug bust in Gregg County.

Gerald Hosea Gibson,40, of Kilgore, was arrested Wednesday for multiple charges.

Gibson was arrested by a trooper with the Department of Public Safety during a traffic stop. The trooper suspected that the occupants possibly engaged in illegal activity.

According to a probable cause for arrest statement, the search revealed a backpack in the back seat with a loaded pistol, a bag containing marijuana, a white powdered substance believed to be meth, fraudulent checks, and multiple paraphernalia items.

His charges included unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of controlled substance, possession of marijuana, fraudulent use/possession of identifying information, and forgery of government document.

