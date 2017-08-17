Hate group spreading propaganda in Gladewater

An East Texas community is once again dealing with the promotion of hate-oriented publications; in this case, Klan propaganda material.



Gladewater police have dealt with it before; this time around, however, the social media was an additional means of delivery. Every so often it happens in East Texas towns. Racially motivated flyers appear from hate groups like the Klan and Neo-Nazis.



"It's a hate group. It's probably just one or two people that are pushing their personal agenda," says Gladewater Police Chief Robert Vine.



Vine feels the group is trying to gain momentum after the Charlottesville violence.



"What they're doing at this particular time, with what's going on in the world news, is capitalized on what we've seen in media," he says.



Business owners remember when Klan recruitment flyers appeared on their sidewalks in the past.



"I just avoid it, I would just walk away, act like they don't exist. I called the chief of police the last time it happened," says Gladewater business

owner Stephanie Chance.



"About a half dozen people received little baggies with rice in it and flyers," says Vine.

But there's no law against distributing the hate-filled literature, unless it's an inferred threat.



"Then we would forward it to the proper authorities, and also we would help as well," the chief says.



And if caught distributing paper, they could face at least one charge.



"Technically it could be littering," Vine says.



Vine says that anyone who receives this kind of literature should report it to their local authorities.



