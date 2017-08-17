Experts say imported produce likely cause of cyclospora outbreak

Cyclospora, a parasite that can cause severe prolonged symptoms, is making its way around East Texas.

Dr. Richard Wallace an infectious disease expert at UT Health Northeast believes that imported produce is the source of the latest cyclospora outbreak.

“If you go into the grocery store in Tyler,Texas you’d be amazed at where those foods are coming from,” says Wallace. “Their water supply is not as well controlled as ours is so, getting contaminations with viruses and parasites is much more likely.”

Texas Human Health services reported 68 cases of cyclospora in the past month, five of which are in East Texas,

“It’s kind of like a parasite but it comes in the form of human feces,” says Fred Killingsworth, Administrative Assistant at the Gregg County Health Department.

“If someone has diarrhea and their secretions were to get on food and incubate then it becomes infectious,” says Dr. Wallace. “You can get the illness by eating the materials that are contaminated.”

Killingsworth says that those who are immune compromised, young, or elderly are more at risk then others.

The severity and length of the symptoms is an indication that someone may be infected

“Usually its prolonged runny diarrhea sometimes associated with fever,” says Dr. Wallace. “This lasts weeks and weeks and even months.”

The health department says that thoroughly washing all produce before it hits your counter or goes in the fridge should prevent the spread of the disease. However, if you do come in contact with cyclospora Dr. Wallace says it can be treated.

“It is susceptible to an antibiotic,” says Dr. Wallace “If you take the course of that antibiotic it will clear that out.”

The most common produce associated with the disease are imported lettuce, raspberries, and cilantro but, the Department of Health and Human Services is still investigating the specific cause of this outbreak.

