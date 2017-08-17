Trey Hattaway announces candidacy for Gregg County district clerk

From the Office of Trey Hattaway

Longview, TX (August 17, 2017) – At a special press conference, Trey Hattaway of Kilgore, Texas, announced his candidacy for the office of Gregg County District Clerk in the upcoming 2018 March Primary.



When asked why he is seeking this office, Hattaway said, “I am proud of where I live and of being a longtime resident of Gregg County. I feel that my entire career has prepared me to take up this role and accept the challenge of serving the citizens of this greatcounty with all my experience and administrative expertise.”



Hattaway also stated that if elected to the District Clerk position, his goals for the Clerk’s office would be to continue to improve and advance customer service, increase record-keeping efficiency and accuracy of fee collection, maintain evidence and protect record privacy, and keep pace with evolving technology.



With a deep background in higher education administration and registration, Hattaway is currently the Director of Enrollment Management/Marketing at Kilgore College. He has also held the position of Registrar – Tyler Junior College, Director of Recruitment – Tarleton State University, and Director of Orientation and Development Officer – Texas Tech University. Hattaway was also a sports journalist for the San Antonio Express News.



Hattaway is a proven leader with a record of service that features professional and community commitments. At present, he is a board member for Kilgore ISD and the Kilgore Education Foundation. Hattaway has also served as President of the 1,000-member Texas Association of Collegiate Registrars & Admission Officers (TACRAO), 2010-2011.



Personally, Hattaway is an active member of First Presbyterian Church and family man. He is married to his wife of 15 years, Jennifer Hattaway, and is the proud father of 14-year-old twins, Abby and Thomas.



Born in Marshall, Texas, Hattaway graduated from Kilgore High School in 1984 and went on to earn a Bachelor of the Arts degree in journalism and a Master of Science in Agriculture Education from Texas Tech University.



Hattaway has named Casey Beddingfield, President of RLM General Contractors, as his campaign treasurer. “I am honored to be a part of Trey Hattaway’s campaign for District Clerk,” said Beddingfield. “His extensive professional background, his personal integrity, and his commitment to serve the citizens of Gregg County make him the ideal candidate for the Clerk’s office.”