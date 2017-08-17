A special meeting on Smith County road plan to be held Monday

From Smith County Commissioners Court:

The Smith County Commissioners Court held two public meetings Tuesday on the Smith County Road and Bridge Capital Improvement Project, and have called a special meeting for Monday.

During three meetings in the last two weeks, the Commissioners Court has discussed and made changes to the first working draft of a proposed, comprehensive road plan and have discussed the possibility of calling a bond election to pay for county road improvements. On Tuesday, August 15, two public meetings were held to gather input from residents.

The Commissioners Court will hold a special called meeting at 10:30 a.m. Monday, August 21, 2017, to decide whether they will call a bond election this year, and, if so, to decide the amount of the proposed bond election and the payback period for any bonds approved by voters. August 21 is the deadline to call a bond election for the November 2017 election. Counties are not permitted under state law to hold bond elections in May of even-numbered years.

On August 8, County Engineer Frank Davis rolled out the first working draft of the plan, a 52-page document listing potential road projects costing between $100 million and $120 million over six years. The plan listed projects for more than 1,167 miles of the county’s 1,182 miles of roadway. That included the nearly 60 miles of roadwork that has already been completed in the last few years. This was the culmination of several months of work and citizen input meetings, which built on a prior engineering study of the county’s road system.

Since the working draft was first proposed, the Commissioners have discussed the possibility of undertaking the plan in phases. Additionally, Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran said he intends to move another $1.2 million from the county’s reserves to the Road and Bridge budget for Fiscal Year 2017-18, to cover all maintenance-related items identified in year one of the six-year plan.

Smith County citizens who have not been able to attend prior Road and Bridge meetings are invited and encouraged to attend Monday’s meeting to give the court their input before a decision is made regarding whether the county should propose a bond package and, if so, when and for how much.

The meeting will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, August 21, in Commissioners Court, Smith County Courthouse Annex, 200 E. Ferguson.