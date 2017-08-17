Tyler man may have a monopoly on Monopoly

Harold Meyer shows off his monopoly. Photo by Jamey Boyum KLTV.

These days many people are getting rid of their board games, but there is one East Texas man who just can’t get enough of one particular game. He is a Tyler man who pretty much has a monopoly on Monopoly.

Harold “Hal” Meyer enjoys collecting. He’s tried stamps and coins, but he wanted something different.

“For some reason, I chose Monopoly Sets,” Meyer said.

That was in the eighties.

“My wife was in the travel business. We had a chance to visit a lot of different countries,” Meyer said.

Now, most European countries use euros, but back when he bought most of his games:

“Boardwalk might cost 400 pounds if you had an English one, or it might be 600 francs,” Meyer explained.

Euros cut into his collecting a bit. And in European games Boardwalk is nowhere to be found.

“They use street names of their country,” Meyer said.

So you might land on Queen Astrid Park (French) or Zurich Paradeplatz (Swiss).

Foreign toy store clerks don’t always speak English so to find the game in a store Hal would use:

“Hand gestures and words that I hoped they would understand,” Meyer clarified.

He also has specialty sets like:

“World War II, which is up on the wall, Napa Valley, the wine country,” Meyer stated.

But, his pride and joy is a:

“1938 Monopoly set; that’s the year I was born,” Meyer said.

The Italian game has no “Y”.

“It ends with an “I” instead of a “Y”,” Meyer pointed out.

“Monopoli,” I said with a pretty bad Italian accent.

Then I noticed one was missing the “Y”. Hal is so close to the games he never noticed.

“Thank you very much. Isn’t that amazing? I’ve had these so long I never knew it had a “Y” missing,” Hal admitted.

“It’s a mono-pole,” I observed.

That was the Swedish game. Pronunciations differ, but the Russian game looks like mo-ho-two-inr.

“Let’s play some mo-ho-two-inr,” I suggested with another bad accent.

I obviously don’t speak Russian. Hal says there’s probably a game for every state and many big cities, and even one with a slightly changed name; nowhere else but Texas-opoly.

The earliest Monopoly-type game was 1902’s the Landlord’s Game. Monopoly came out in 1933, but Meyer doesn’t have either of those.

