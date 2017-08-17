Rusk County jury sentences man to 20 years in prison for murder

A man who was convicted of murder has been sentenced to 20 years in prison.

Thursday, Bobby Charles Roberts, 54, of Nacogdoches, was sentenced by a Rusk County jury for the murder of Ladon Arnett.

According to the Rusk County District Attorney's Office, Roberts' trial began Monday and evidence was presented Tuesday. Wednesday, the jury returned a verdict of guilty.

Thursday, the jury heard punishment evidence and after deliberations sentenced Roberts to 20 years in prison.

"The thoughts and prayers of this office go out to the family of Ladon Arnett," the district attorney's office said in a statement.

KLTV has reached out to the district attorney's office for more information on the case.

