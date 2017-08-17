Wreck blocking southbound lanes of Eastman Road at Birdsong in Longview

Emergency crews are on the scene of a two-vehicle wreck in Longview.

According to a KLTV reporter at the scene, the wreck between a small car and a cable van took place at Birdsong and Eastman Road. At this time, the two southbound lanes of Eastman Road is blocked.

The driver of the small car is being treated on scene.

There were no other passengers reported in either vehicle.

Details will continue to update as more information becomes available.

