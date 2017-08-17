Six-year-old launches YouTube page with adorable yet helpful make-up tips

Meet the internet's newest makeup tutorial sensation: 6-year-old, June.



She met with Raycom News Network's Kristen Hampton to show her some of the "pro tips" she's picked up so far.



She has her own YouTube channel called 'JuneBugs Fashion Forward.' If you'd like to keep up with June's uploads, all you have to do is click here.



