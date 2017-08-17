Video shows high-speed pursuit in Smith County

A driver who almost collided with a vehicle during a high-speed chase involving deputies and a suspect has now released video of the incident.
Michael Castle was driving early Tuesday morning on Highway 110 when a group of officers and another vehicle rushed past him. Castle almost collided with one of the vehicles but was able to pull off the road in time.
One person was arrested in connection with the pursuit. Police say that man has been identified as Marvin Lamond Rockmore. Rockmore is charged with unauthorized use of a vehicle and evading arrest.
The Smith County Sheriff's Office received a 9-1-1 call around 4:30 that morning, regarding the theft of a vehicle from the 14700 block of Highway 110 N.
Smith County Sheriff Deputies responded to the location and met with the complainant who gave a detailed description of Rockmore. The complainant stated that Rockmore took the vehicle without consent.
The vehicle stolen was a 2006 Ford F-150 and was later located traveling southbound on Highway 110 N.
Smith County Sheriff Deputies attempted to perform a felony stop on the vehicle, and Rockmore fled at a high rate of speed.
