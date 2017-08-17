Officials release images of suspects in Diana bank robbery

Officials have released photos of suspects in a Diana bank robbery.

Thursday, the Upshur County Sheriff's Office sent out photos of three men suspected in the incident. The department says that on Aug. 11, the men entered Security State Bank in Diana and demanded money.

A firearm was used during the incident.

"The actors gained an undetermined amount of cash from the bank and left, last seen on foot going west behind the bank. Video footage from a nearby business captured the actors before they had covered their faces to commit the robbery," the sheriff's office said in a statement.

To provide information on the case, contact the FBI Tyler Office, the sheriff's office at 903-843-2541 or Upshur County Crime Stoppers at 903-843-3131.

