DPS responding multiple wrecks on I-20 West near Tyler, one lane reopened

Crews are responding to multiple wrecks on Interstate 20 West near Tyler, and at least one lane is blocked at this time.

The Texas Department of Public Safety is responding to a one-vehicle wreck involving an 18-wheeler on Interstate 20 West, near Tyler. DPS says westbound lanes were temporarily shut down on I-20 W, near exit 571 - which is at the Highway 271 exit. The outside lane reopened about 11 a.m. Thursday.

Crews are also responding to a second crash involving two vehicles in the same area.

It is unclear if anyone was injured at this time. Drivers are urged to use caution in the area and seek alternate routes if possible.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.