Proud of East Texas: Kenny Rogers

Grammy Award winning superstar Kenny Rogers is the 50th inductee into the Texas Country Music Hall of Fame.

Kenny is one of the best selling musical artists of all time, with over a hundred million records sold worldwide. One of his hits, The Gambler, led to five motion pictures in which he starred.

Kenny's list of musical awards is staggering, although he says being inducted into the Texas Country Music Hall of Fame is special.

"They can take a boy out of Texas, but they can't take the Texas out of the boy."

Born in Houston, Kenny decided early on to be a musician. He joined the New Christy Minstrels in 1966, and a year later formed the First Edition.

"Once I joined the First Edition, we had Coward of the County, I think that was a First Edition song and Ruby Don't Take Your Love to Town."

Although Kenny hadn't started out in country music, most of his many hits have had his own special brand of country sound.

"I tell people all the time this, once you get into Country, you can't leave whether you're a listener or performer."

Many of Kenny's biggest hits have been with female partners like Dolly Parton and Linda Davis.

"You find a song, you see who could do the song well, cause if you're smart you want the other person to do as well as you do and that's what has made my duets so successful."

While Kenny loves to entertain, he says he plans to spend more of his time now with his 13-year-old boys and his wife.

"They asked me the other day what are you going to do when you quit? I said I don't know. I think I'll come home and spend more time with you guys. They said Oh my God, so that wasn't such a great idea."

Great idea or not, we hope that Kenny Rogers still saves some time for recording his great music for us.

