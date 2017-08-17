Thursday's Weather: A few showers and isolated thundershowers, especially early in the day. Afternoon highs in the lower 90s

Good Thursday morning, East Texas! A few showers this morning, especially along and north of I-20. Expect this activity to increase a bit through late morning and then begin to dissipate by midday. The afternoon looks partly to mostly cloudy, warm and humid with high temperatures in the lower 90s. A heat advisory is in effect for many Deep East Texas counties as southern areas of East Texas will see more sunshine and much warmer temperatures this afternoon. Overnight, a few more showers and storms could develop north of the Red River and if they hold together, could bring a bit more rain to some parts of East Texas tomorrow morning. Tomorrow afternoon looks warm and humid with high temperatures in the lower to mid 90s. Partly cloudy this weekend with afternoon temperatures once again reaching the mid 90s. Slight chances for rain will stick around for both Saturday and Sunday afternoons. This brief, unsettled weather pattern will continue into early next week with rain chances fizzling out by Tuesday and Wednesday.

