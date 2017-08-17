Red Zone Rundown: Jacksonville looking to take next step as a program

According to Dave Campbell's Texas Football Magazine, Whitehouse will finish second in 17-5A this coming season. We'll see how it all shakes out, but the good news is, the Wildcats appear to be district title contenders once again. Since winning 12 games in 2013, head coach Adam Cook and company have racked up a total of 13 victories the past three seasons.More >>
According to Dave Campbell's Texas Football Magazine, Whitehouse will finish second in 17-5A this coming season. We'll see how it all shakes out, but the good news is, the Wildcats appear to be district title contenders once again. Since winning 12 games in 2013, head coach Adam Cook and company have racked up a total of 13 victories the past three seasons.More >>
The inaugural Jason Witten Collegiate Man of the Year, presented by Albertsons and Tom Thumb, will be awarded at the conclusion of the 2017 college football season. The award will recognize the College Football Bowl Subdivision player who has demonstrated a record of leadership by exhibiting exceptional courage, integrity and sportsmanship both on and off the field.More >>
The inaugural Jason Witten Collegiate Man of the Year, presented by Albertsons and Tom Thumb, will be awarded at the conclusion of the 2017 college football season. The award will recognize the College Football Bowl Subdivision player who has demonstrated a record of leadership by exhibiting exceptional courage, integrity and sportsmanship both on and off the field.More >>
You want two Red Zone rundowns on Wednesday night, well here we go and let's stay in District 17-5A for the next preview. No one gave them a real chance, but Jacksonville crashed the postseason party last year by defeating Nacogdoches in the final week of the regular season. The Indians failed to earn their first playoff win since 2004, but a three-year playoff drought was snapped.More >>
You want two Red Zone rundowns on Wednesday night, well here we go and let's stay in District 17-5A for the next preview. No one gave them a real chance, but Jacksonville crashed the postseason party last year by defeating Nacogdoches in the final week of the regular season. The Indians failed to earn their first playoff win since 2004, but a three-year playoff drought was snapped.More >>
Former Stephen F. Austin wide receiver and current NFL free agent Justice Liggins (Tyler, Texas) has been signed by the Indianapolis Colts, the organization announced Tuesday afternoon.More >>
Former Stephen F. Austin wide receiver and current NFL free agent Justice Liggins (Tyler, Texas) has been signed by the Indianapolis Colts, the organization announced Tuesday afternoon.More >>