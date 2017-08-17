Red Zone Rundown: Jacksonville looking to take next step as a pr - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Red Zone Rundown: Jacksonville looking to take next step as a program

Jacksonville is gunning for back to back playoff appearances. Jacksonville is gunning for back to back playoff appearances.
JACKSONVILLE, TX (KLTV) -

You want two Red Zone rundowns on Wednesday night, well here we go and let's stay in District 17-5A for the next preview. No one gave them a real chance, but Jacksonville crashed the postseason party last year by defeating Nacogdoches in the final week of the regular season.

The Indians failed to earn their first playoff win since 2004, but a three-year playoff drought was snapped. Now its all about taking that next step as a program.

Coming off its first winning campaign since 2010, head coach Wayne Coleman will have to find a replacement for star quarterback Cameron High
if they want more "W's in the win column in 2017.

The Indians qualified for the 7 on 7 state tournament for the second year in a row this summer, so that is a positive, as is having a game changer
on offense in do it all playmaker Jaeshun Bush.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All Rights Reserved.

  • KLTV SportsLocal SportsMore>>

  • NFL Draft 2017

    NFL Draft 2017

  • Red Zone Rundown: Whitehouse knows offense must be more consistent to win district title

    Red Zone Rundown: Whitehouse knows offense must be more consistent to win district title

    Wednesday, August 16 2017 11:58 PM EDT2017-08-17 03:58:46 GMT
    Whitehouse is looking forward to the 2017 campaign.Whitehouse is looking forward to the 2017 campaign.

    According to Dave Campbell's Texas Football Magazine, Whitehouse will finish second in 17-5A this coming season. We'll see how it all shakes out, but the good news is, the Wildcats appear to be district title contenders once again. Since winning 12 games in 2013, head coach Adam Cook and company have racked up a total of 13 victories the past three seasons.

    More >>

    According to Dave Campbell's Texas Football Magazine, Whitehouse will finish second in 17-5A this coming season. We'll see how it all shakes out, but the good news is, the Wildcats appear to be district title contenders once again. Since winning 12 games in 2013, head coach Adam Cook and company have racked up a total of 13 victories the past three seasons.

    More >>

  • Jason Witten to have college football award named after him

    Jason Witten to have college football award named after him

    Thursday, August 17 2017 12:14 AM EDT2017-08-17 04:14:28 GMT
    Witten to have college football award named after him.Witten to have college football award named after him.

    The inaugural Jason Witten Collegiate Man of the Year, presented by Albertsons and Tom Thumb, will be awarded at the conclusion of the 2017 college football season. The award will recognize the College Football Bowl Subdivision player who has demonstrated a record of leadership by exhibiting exceptional courage, integrity and sportsmanship both on and off the field.

    More >>

    The inaugural Jason Witten Collegiate Man of the Year, presented by Albertsons and Tom Thumb, will be awarded at the conclusion of the 2017 college football season. The award will recognize the College Football Bowl Subdivision player who has demonstrated a record of leadership by exhibiting exceptional courage, integrity and sportsmanship both on and off the field.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly