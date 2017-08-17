Red Zone Rundown: Jacksonville looking to take next step as a program

You want two Red Zone rundowns on Wednesday night, well here we go and let's stay in District 17-5A for the next preview. No one gave them a real chance, but Jacksonville crashed the postseason party last year by defeating Nacogdoches in the final week of the regular season.



The Indians failed to earn their first playoff win since 2004, but a three-year playoff drought was snapped. Now its all about taking that next step as a program.



Coming off its first winning campaign since 2010, head coach Wayne Coleman will have to find a replacement for star quarterback Cameron High

if they want more "W's in the win column in 2017.



The Indians qualified for the 7 on 7 state tournament for the second year in a row this summer, so that is a positive, as is having a game changer

on offense in do it all playmaker Jaeshun Bush.



