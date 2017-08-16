Red Zone Rundown: Whitehouse knows offense must be more consistent to win district title

According to Dave Campbell's Texas Football Magazine, Whitehouse will finish second in 17-5A this coming season. We'll see how it all shakes out, but the

good news is, the Wildcats appear to be district title contenders once again.

Since winning 12 games in 2013, head coach Adam Cook and company have racked up a total of 13 victories the past three seasons. Call it the Patrick Mahomes effect if you want, but "DubHouse" snapped a two-year playoff drought last year and is looking forward to an even better 2017 campaign.



Copyright 2017 KLTV. All Rights Reserved.