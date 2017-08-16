Motorcyclist hospitalized after struck by car in Longview

Longview police say a motorcyclist was hit by a vehicle on Wednesday evening.



The crash occurred at the intersection of 4th and Russell, according to the police department's Twitter account. The driver was arrested, police say.



The motorcyclist was taken to Good Shepherd Medical Center. No word on the biker's condition has been given at this time.

We have reached out to the police department for more information.



Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.