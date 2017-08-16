Volunteer Central: Opportunities to serve your East Texas neighbors

Here are this week's opportunities to serve your neighbors here in East Texas:

Volunteer Central —where volunteering through Directors of Volunteers in Agencies (DOVIA) makes the difference in the community.

North Tyler Developmental Academy

We are in need of office help to answer phones, doing filing and small office jobs. We are growing and are in need of volunteers. Information: Sonja at (903) 592-3671 or hr@northtylerday.org

Therapet

We are looking for volunteers with and without animals to help at various facilities in the East Texas area. Our next volunteer orientation will be on Saturday, September 16 from 2-4 pm at the Therapet Training Center, 225 E. Amherst, Ste 200, Tyler, TX 75701. Information: 903-535- 2125 or info@therapet.org

Hospice of East Texas –

Volunteers change lives! Great training, great people, and great experiences are ahead for volunteers at The Hospice of East Texas. Be a friendly face and a caring “new friend” who visits with patients at their homes while caregivers take a much needed break; or visit a patient at a nursing home and brighten their day. No special skills needed, just caring individuals who can share their time and talents in a variety of ways. We can find the right “fit” for you! Visit our website to learn more about this non-profit hospice – www.hospiceofeasttexas.org. For more information, please call Marleen Elkins at 903-266-3496.

Volunteer Tyler

Keep Tyler Beautiful is looking for volunteers to assist with their mobile recycling unit at Rose City Farmer’s Market from 7:50 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. on the 1st and 3rd Saturdays of each month. Groups are welcome! Information: Yolanda Prince @ (903) 531-1100 or VolunteerTyler@tylertexas.com.

Heart to Heart Hospice

We are seeking exceptional volunteers who are willing to provide compassion to those embracing end of life. Direct Care Volunteers provide help through respite care (caregiver relief/ sitting), companionship, and emotional/spiritual support. We are also looking for administrative volunteers to provide help through addressing envelopes, copying, filing, and assembling packets. For more information, contact Carrie Blackwell 903-593-6619

East Texas Medical Center

ETMC Tyler Volunteers is - looking for energetic adults to escort patients from one department to the next. Must be able to walk, push a patient in a wheelchair and make the patients and their families feel at ease as they are going through tests, screenings, procedures and waiting. Volunteer one 4-hour shift per week, this is Monday - Friday only, typical shifts are 8 AM to noon or noon to 4 PM. Get your walking exercise done while you enjoy helping patients in a health care environment. Information: Joyce Brown, jbbrown@etmc.org, 903-531-8199, www.etmc.org/volunteer.

The Lighthouse

The Lighthouse is looking for volunteers to help with reception duties at the front desk and driving. Information: Summer Tillson at 903.590.4329 or stillson@tylerlighthouse.org

CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Health System

CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Health System offers a wide variety of volunteer opportunities and shifts in our many hospitals and clinics. Volunteers assist our patients, visitors, and staff in our Gift Shop, Information Desks, waiting rooms, and nursing units. Days and times are flexible.

Information: Annette Rios: annette.rios@tmfhc.org, www.tmfhc.org/volunteerapplication

Meals on Wheels Ministry

We dedicated to helping the elderly and disabled remain independent in their own homes as long as possible. We prepare and deliver a hot lunch to our client’s homes Monday through Thursday. Our volunteers usually come once a week to pick up the hot food and deliver a route. They provide their own vehicle and each route takes 1 to 1 ½ hours to deliver. We have volunteer sites in Tyler and 24 other towns within our 6-county service area. Information: Debbie Zea @ 903-525-0928 or go to www.mowmet.org.

For other volunteering opportunities please go to “Get Connected East Texas” at: http://getconnected.uwtyler.org/. Or email: yprince@tylertexas.com