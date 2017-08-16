Taking a photo of the eclipse? Be careful

The solar eclipse is just days away, and while many people will be watching, they might also pull out their smart phones to capture the moment. The question is, is that safe?

NASA says if you’re using a smartphone lens, then you do not need any additional filter. Jose Chavez, who works to repair damaged smart phones, agrees. He says nothing will happen to your camera because of its size.

“Your camera lens is so small that it’s not going to get enough light,” says Chavez.

However, there is still a risk when it comes to taking a photo of the eclipse.

“What can happen, though, is that whenever you try to focus on the eclipse, you might hurt your eyes,” says Chavez.

While looking up to get that perfect shot, you’re risking more damage to your eyes then your camera, and it’s not really worth it.

“You try to get that good quality picture, but you’re not going to get one,” says Chavez. “Because of the exposure it’s going to be really blurry and it’s not going to be good.”

Chavez advises others to not waste their time saying they should enjoy what they see and leave the photos to professionals who will take a good clean shot.

If you plan on photographing the eclipse with a non-smart phone camera, solar filters must be placed over the outer element of telephoto lenses, telescopes or binoculars.

