TJC holds active shooter drill to train emergency responders

Repsonders carry out a weighted dummy from the scene and load it into an ambulance. (Source: KLTV)

TJC police worked with Tyler police, Tyler firefighters, Smith County Sheriff deputies, CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances personnel and more during the drill. (Source: KLTV)

Campus visitors have been alerted the past several days about the drill. (Source: KLTV)

An officer charges into the library during the drill. (Source: KLTV)

TJC held an active shooter drill on its campus Wednesday. It's their first time holding a drill of this nature, and they were joined by several other entities from around the region.

"You train the way that you'll act," Assistant Vice President over Student Affairs Tom Johnson said.

On scene were officers from the TJC Police Department and the Tyler Police Department, officials from Tyler Fire and deputies from the Smith County Sheriff's Office.

The drill was held in the library, a location the university says was chosen for the amount of people who are inside at any given time.

"It traditionally has faculty, students and community guests," Johnson said. "It has a great diversity of folks who come in there at any given time."

The drill simulated a deadly personal argument. Officers played out what would happen if someone was shot after a personal argument and the shooter hid out in the building.

As part of the simulation, text messages were sent to registered students, an announcement was made around campus and authorities secured the building.

"We want to keep TJC a safe place where people can come and get an education," Johnson said. "That's paramount."

Officials from Kilgore College and Trinity Valley Community College were also on site.

Classes begin next Monday at TJC.

