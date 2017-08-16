City of Palestine introduces new police chief, Andy Harvey

The City of Palestine has announced their new police chief, former Dallas Police Officer Andy Harvey.

Wednesday morning, city leaders and community members gathered to greet Harvey and hear his plans for the department. Harvey has 21 years of police experience and served 21 years in the military. He said his first order or business will be hiring 10 new police officers for the city. He also plans to put more emphasis on building relationships within the community.

“We’re human; there’s actually a real person under that uniform, so we will make mistakes,” says Harvey. “My job is to make sure that we minimize those and when we do make mistakes, that we will learn from them and we’ll become better.”

Chief Harvey’s first day at the department will be August 28.

