City of Palestine introduces new police chief, Andy Harvey

Harvey has 21 years of police experience and served 21 years in the military.More >>
Harvey has 21 years of police experience and served 21 years in the military.More >>
The drill simulated a deadly personal argument. Officers played out what would happen if someone was shot after a personal argument and the shooter hid out in the building.More >>
The drill simulated a deadly personal argument. Officers played out what would happen if someone was shot after a personal argument and the shooter hid out in the building.More >>
Eye doctors across the country are warning about the possible permanent damage viewers of the eclipse may experience if they're not wearing the appropriate eye wear.More >>
Eye doctors across the country are warning about the possible permanent damage viewers of the eclipse may experience if they're not wearing the appropriate eye wear.More >>
What appeared to be a routine traffic stop by East Texas police turns into a foot chase of a convicted felon.More >>
What appeared to be a routine traffic stop by East Texas police turns into a foot chase of a convicted felon.More >>
Longview Police are en route to the scene of a possible shooting.More >>
Longview Police are en route to the scene of a possible shooting.More >>