Traffic stop leads to chase of convicted felon in Longview

What appeared to be a routine traffic stop by East Texas police turned into a foot chase of a convicted felon.



Longview police say the stop happened Tuesday on South High Street near the Virginia Street intersection.

When a Longview patrol officer stopped the driver early Tuesday morning, the driver's reaction was unexpected.



"In this particular incident, the officer observed a traffic violation for an individual that didn't have one of the headlights on. It winds up turning

into something a lot different that she anticipated it to be," says Longview Police Sergeant Shane McCarter.

Police say, Jhavorry Emory, 32 of Marshall, who had prior arrests in Gregg County, immediately bolted from the vehicle.



"We have no idea who's in the vehicle or what their intentions are. What we want officers to do is to continually be thinking about what they might encounter," McCarter says.

More disturbing, Emory was reportedly found to be a felon in possession of a firearm.

"He was a felon, with prior convictions and they did determine that he was in possession of a firearm. These instances can happen in an instant," the Sergeant says.

The officer used a Tazer to bring Emory down. Neither the officer or Emory were injured.

Police say Emory told them the reason he ran: he didn't have a driver’s license.

Emory remains in the Gregg County Jail on charges of evading arrest and detention, and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.

His bond has been set at a $102,500.

