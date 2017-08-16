Stolen family heirloom recovered at East Texas antique shop

The empty space on Randy Pool's porch was once reserved for a piece of his family's history.



“There's a picture of me and my sister when we were little in front of it," Pool said.



The glider rocking chair has been in his family since the 1950's. It’s even in the background of a picture of his great-grandparents.

“It was rusty and had gotten old, and then we refinished it. It sat on our porch for probably the last 25 years," Pool said.



On Sunday, the chair was stolen from his Smith County home.



"The people that take these know what they are looking for, and generally they are turning them over fast for fast money," Pool said.



Pool said after he searched the neighborhood, his daughter shared the story to Facebook.



"You live long enough, you have a lot of friends. Some friends of mine who deal in antiques put the word out in the antique community," Pool said.



That connection led Pool to Pandora's Box in Frankston, and the thief took some artistic liberties.



"Obviously it’s been spray-painted gold now and needs some work," Pool said.



The thief sold the glider to the shop for $200.



"But we got it back, which is the main thing," Pool said.



Pool said the thief took the chair apart to spray paint it so a few parts are missing. So for now it will remained locked in place in the back of his truck, but eventually will return to its rightful place.



"Probably chained downed to something but it will be back on the front porch," Pool said.



Pool said lawn chairs from his neighbor's porch were also recovered at the same antique shop.



