What you need to know about solar eclipse sunglasses

We are now fewer than five days away from the total solar eclipse, the first one in almost 40 years.



Eye doctors across the country are warning about the possible permanent damage viewers of the eclipse may experience if they're not wearing the appropriate eye wear.

Dr. Neshia Rudd, an optometrist with Today’s Vision in Tyler, says if people “notice within a few hours that they're not seeing as well or… they're looking centrally, but it's blacked out a little bit, or maybe there are some wavy lines, they need to be seen immediately”.

Sunglasses are not protective of the sun exposure in a total solar eclipse, Rudd said, so if you purchase special solar eclipse glasses, you’ll want to make sure they’re approved by the American Astronomical Society. Recommended glasses will have an ISO stamp followed by a five-digit number.

You’ll also want to read the label on the back because Dr. Rudd says most eclipse sunglasses have a viewing time limit of only two to three minutes.

For a list of reputable vendors to buy your solar filters, glasses, and viewers, just click this link to visit the AAS site. Since it's late in the week, it may be too late to receive them in the mail in time, so here are some ideas about other ways to view.



