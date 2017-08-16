One person taken to hospital in Longview shooting

One person was taken to the hospital today after a shooting in Longview.

According to the Longview Police Department, at 4:22 p.m. they responded to a shooting occurred at the American Fidelity Apartments in the 3400 block of Morrison Street.

When officers arrived they located one male with a gunshot wound to the leg.

Police said first aid was administered to the victim until medics arrived at the location.

The victim was then transported with life threatening injuries to Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center.

Police said this is an ongoing investigation where motives and the suspect are still being identified.

