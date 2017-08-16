Breaking: Longview Police responding to report of possible shooting

Longview Police are en route to the scene of a possible shooting.
Officials tell KLTV they are headed to the area of Craig Street and Elderville Street.
KLTV has a crew en route to the scene.
Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.
A sentencing date has been set for a Smith County Constable who pled guilty in May to federal tax violations.More >>
A sentencing date has been set for a Smith County Constable who pled guilty in May to federal tax violations.More >>
A Smith County teenager has been indicted on a charge of injury to an elderly or disabled individual causing bodily injury.More >>
A Smith County teenager has been indicted on a charge of injury to an elderly or disabled individual causing bodily injury.More >>
An East Texas man has been indicted on an aggravated kidnapping charge.More >>
An East Texas man has been indicted on an aggravated kidnapping charge.More >>
The Titus County Sheriff's Office is currently investigating a theft of a trailer.More >>
The Titus County Sheriff's Office is currently investigating a theft of a trailer.More >>
Henderson County Crimestoppers is offering a reward for a man suspected in a series of burglaries.More >>
Henderson County Crimestoppers is offering a reward for a man suspected in a series of burglaries.More >>