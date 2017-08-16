Breaking: Longview Police responding to report of possible shoot - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Breaking: Longview Police responding to report of possible shooting

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
LONGVIEW, TX (KLTV) -

Longview Police are en route to the scene of a possible shooting.

Officials tell KLTV they are headed to the area of Craig Street and Elderville Street.

KLTV has a crew en route to the scene.

