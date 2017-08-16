Sentencing date set for Smith County Constable guilty of failing to pay federal income tax

A sentencing date has been set for a Smith County Constable who pled guilty in May to federal tax violations.

Precinct 1 Constable Henry Phillip Jackson is scheduled to appear in federal court for sentencing on Sept. 12 under a plea agreement filed in May, according to court records.

Jackson, 65, has been out on bond since pleading guilty in May to four counts of willfully failing to file a tax return. The charges are based on income Jackson and his wife received from 2010 to 2013.

Related: Smith County Constable guilty of federal tax violations

Jackson owes more than $160,000 in taxes on about $720,000 income from his work as a constable, rental property income, and “advisory work” for Fail Safe Security, a business owned by his wife and daughter, according to federal court records.

On May 30, an enforcement hold was placed on Jackson’s peace officer and reserve officer licensed by the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement. The hold prevents Jackson from wearing a uniform and carrying a gun but does not restrict his administrative duties as an elected constable.

This is the second time in Jackson’s career that his licenses have been placed on hold. TCOLE administrators are responsible for deciding to remove the hold, or completely suspend the licenses.

The Texas Administrative Code allows the commission to suspend any license if the holder is convicted of anything above a Class C misdemeanor.

The plea agreement is sealed at this time, but the Texas Penal Code allows punishment of up to one year in prison, a fine up to $25,000 and a term of supervised release of up to one year for anyone convicted of willful failure to file a federal tax return.

Constables are elected officials, and there is no provision authorizing county commissioners or the county judge to take any action against a constable, according to an email sent in June by Smith County Assistant District Attorney Phillip Smith.

While details of the plea agreement are not public, the case was investigated by the Internal Revenue Service- Criminal Investigations and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

Related Stories:

Police: Wife arrested after shooting constable

Smith County constable may lose license?

Constable Jackson Arrested For 10 Indictments?

Smith County Constable Henry Jackson Back At Work Today?

New Details In Investigation Of Smith County Constable Come To Surface?

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.