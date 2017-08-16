Gift of Love: Collin and Madison

It was a fun afternoon outside at the Brookshires Wildlife Museum for Collin and Madison. Collin is a high-energy and smart boy. He is very active and into all kinds of things.



"My favorite things that I like to do is to play," Collin said, "to ride the scooter and play with my cars out there."



He loves playing outdoors, doing arts and crafts, playing with action toys and watching movies.



"Transformers and Cars and Power Rangers," Colin said.



Collin's favorite meal is a peanut butter and jelly sandwich and he likes a couple of different things for dessert.



"Cake. What kind of cake? I mean watermelon," Colin said.



As for when he grow up, Collin wants to live life in the fast lane.



"I want to be a race car driver," Colin said.



Madison is 8 years old. She is a sweet girl who loves getting and giving affection. She has a hard time speaking and is in therapy to help her along.



"Madison is happy all day long. As a matter of fact, when she opens her eyes in the morning she is smiling," foster mother Patti Quillin said.



Like most girls her age, Madison loves Barbie dolls and Disney princesses.



"She loves to play with her baby dolls. She loves to sing and to dance," Quillin said.



Frozen is her favorite movie and she loves to sing and perform the songs.



When it comes to their adoptive family, Quillen suggests that Madison and Collin will do best being in a family with two parents.



"It will need to be a mother that is home, hands on. There is a lot of consistency which keeps them feeling them more secure. They need know what they are doing in the morning and in the afternoon because they ground in who they are." Quillin said.



The ideal family will be one that is active in family activities and spends a fair amount of time engaged in outings or events outside the home.



"I would certainly hope they find somebody that is full of life," Quillen said.



And can share that life with Collin and Madison showing them the Gift of Love.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.