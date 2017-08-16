Tyler man indicted on aggravated kidnapping charge

An East Texas man has been indicted on an aggravated kidnapping charge.

Freddi Betancourt, 25, of Tyler, was arrested by Tyler Police on June 14 for the alleged aggravated kidnapping and sexual assault a woman.

Betancourt allegedly met a former female acquaintance at Noble Young Park on Seaton Street.

Police say Betancourt forced the victim into the backseat of his vehicle and sexually assaulted her.

A citizen at the park who witnessed the situation called Tyler police to report that a female was in trouble. Betancourt then attempted to leave the park with the victim still in his vehicle.

The victim attempted to get out of the vehicle on 155 Frankston Highway. At that time police were able to take Betancourt into custody.

Betancourt remains in the Smith County Jail on a $100,000 bond.

