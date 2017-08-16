Titus County officials investigating theft of trailer

The Titus County Sheriff's Office is currently investigating a theft of a trailer.

The trailer was stolen from a property in Cookville, Texas this past Sunday.

The trailer had a magnetic sign on the tail gate with the 10 Commandments printed on it.

If anyone sees a trailer fitting this description, please call (903) 572-6641 and report the information to a deputy or investigator.

