Suspect in theft, burglaries sought in Henderson County

Henderson County Crimestoppers is offering a reward for a man suspected in a series of burglaries.

According to the organization, Samuel Lee Hodge, 29, of Palestine, is wanted for several thefts and burglaries in Henderson County.

Hodge is a black male, who the group says is sometimes identified as a white male. Hodge currently has a blue warrant for burglary of habitation in Freestone County, engaging in criminal activity and a warrant for theft out of Burleson County.

To provide information on his whereabouts, contact Crimestoppers at 903-675-5128.

