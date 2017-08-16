One year later: Family, friends plan event remembering Sheryia Grant, unborn child

The family of a pregnant Kilgore woman who went missing a year ago is planning a memorial service on the anniversary of her disappearance.

Sheryia Grant, 20, was last seen Aug. 20, 2016. She was eight and a half months pregnant with her first child. In March, police arrested three people in connection with the case.

Grant's sister Shearia Grant said the event is scheduled for 7 p.m. Saturday at MLK Park in Kilgore.

"Come & celebrate so much joy in two beautiful souls," she wrote, referring to Sheryia Grant and her unborn child I'yanna Ree Grant.

Laneshia Lashae Young, 24, of Overton and Allen Lamont Sutton, 28, also of Overton. Both are charged with tampering with or fabricating physical evidence (human corpse), a second degree felony. Each is also charged with another count of tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, third degree felony.

An unidentified juvenile from Arp who was arrested in the in the case faces the same charges.

Grant has not been found, however, police said at the time of the arrests that evidence uncovered during the investigation indicates she was murdered shortly after she was reported missing or endangered.

