One year later: Family, friends plan event remembering Sheryia Grant, unborn child

A Smith County teenager has been indicted on a charge of injury to an elderly or disabled individual causing bodily injury.More >>
A Smith County teenager has been indicted on a charge of injury to an elderly or disabled individual causing bodily injury.More >>
An East Texas man has been indicted on an aggravated kidnapping charge.More >>
An East Texas man has been indicted on an aggravated kidnapping charge.More >>
The Titus County Sheriff's Office is currently investigating a theft of a trailer.More >>
The Titus County Sheriff's Office is currently investigating a theft of a trailer.More >>
Henderson County Crimestoppers is offering a reward for a man suspected in a series of burglaries.More >>
Henderson County Crimestoppers is offering a reward for a man suspected in a series of burglaries.More >>