Tyler peace rally planned after Charlottesville attack

A rally is planned Thursday in Tyler to encourage peace.

According to event organizer Delia Gray, the event is aimed at showing solidarity and promoting peace after an attack in Charlottesville, Virginia that left one woman dead.

Heather Heyer was among hundreds of people who showed up to counter-protest a gathering of white nationalists at an event in the city. The group was there to protest the city's decision to remove a Confederate monument. Police say a man identified as James Alex Fields Jr., 20, drove a vehicle into the group of counter-protesters, injuring dozens. Heyer died from injuries received in the incident.

The Tyler rally is from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday on the square in Downtown Tyler.

