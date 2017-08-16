Man sentenced to 99 years for evading arrest with vehicle in Wood County

A man arrested for using his vehicle as a deadly weapon has been sentenced to 99 years in prison.

According to Wood County District Attorney, Jim Wheeler, John David Hill, 50, was found guilty in a jury trial for the offense of Evading Arrest/Detention with a vehicle.

On August 14, 2017, the jury found that the Defendant was a habitual offender and that he used a vehicle as a deadly weapon. Hill was handed a sentence of ninety-nine (99) years in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice-Institutional Division.

Back in October of 2015, a Wood County constable attempted to stop Hill on US Hwy 80 East of Mineola. Hill refused to stop and continued driving on US Hwy 80 running two red lights, and speeding through a service station parking lot before stopping the vehicle and fleeing on foot. He was arrested and taken into custody by the Mineola Police Department. He also falsely identified himself, using his brother's name, to authorities.

Hill has eight previous felony convictions, two of which are for Evading a Peace Officer.

Hill must serve 49 years, day for day, before becoming eligible for parole.



Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.