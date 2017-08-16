Wreck slows I-20 eastbound near Hwy 42

A truck crash is slowing traffic on the interstate in Gregg County Wednesday morning.

According to witnesses at the scene, a wreck involving a box truck is slowing traffic on the eastbound side of I-20 between State Highway 42 and State Highway 135.

We do not know if there are any injuries at this time.

KLTV will have more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.