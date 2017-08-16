East Texas students' science project arrives at International Space Station

The SpaceX Dragon spacecraft has arrived at the International Space Station, delivering an East Texas school's science experiment to the astronauts aboard.



At 5:52 a.m. Wednesday, NASA astronaut Jack Fischer and European Space Agency astronaut Paolo Nespoli captured the capsule with the station's robotic arm. It will be installed on the station's Harmony module, according to NASA.

Inside the cargo craft are more than 6,400 pounds of equipment and supplies, including a research project created by four students from Bullard High School. Astronauts will conduct research for the students, studying the effects of microgravity on Potato Blight.

The Dragon will spend several weeks at the orbiting outpost and is set to return to Earth sometime in mid-September, loaded with cargo, research, and supplies. The research will be returned to the students at a later date for analysis, according to the National Center for Earth and Space Science Education.

19 other schools were selected to utilize the laboratory facilities aboard the International Space Station.

