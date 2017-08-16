State Fair of Texas reveals 2017 'Big Tex Choice Awards' food finalists

From Deep Fried Froot Loops to a funnel cake bacon queso burger, 10 culinary creations will take center stage at the State Fair of Texas this year.

The 2017 Big Tex Choice Awards finalists were announced Wednesday morning, selected from a field of 30 semi-finalists.

Sweet category finalists include: Fat smooth, Fried Texas Sheet Cake, Gulf Coast Fish Bowl, Pinot Noir Popcorn, and Fried Froot Loops.

Finalists in the savory category are: Funnel Cake Bacon Queso Burger, Surfin' Turfin' Tator Boat, Deep Fried Chicken Noodle Soup on a Stick, Texas Fajita Fries, and the Tamale Donut.

The fair is known around the country for its fried foods. "Since 2005, the State Fair's Big Tex Choice Awards contest has solidified the annual exposition as the top fair for great food creations," according to a news release.

The State Fair of Texas takes place at Fair Park in Dallas from September 29 through October 22.

