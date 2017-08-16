Wednesday's Weather: Partly cloudy and breezy at times. High 95

Good Wednesday morning, East Texas! Another warm start with a light breeze. Partly cloudy skies today with south winds at 10-15 mph. Temperatures will reach the mid 90s and feel a few degrees warmer because of the high humidity. The breeze will help a little bit, but not much. Clouds increase overnight with mostly cloudy skies by tomorrow morning. A chance for a few showers Thursday morning, especially in northern parts of East Texas. Temperatures will start near 80 degrees Thursday morning and reach the mid 90s by afternoon. Much the same for Friday; hot and humid with high temperatures in the mid 90s and a slight chance for rain, especially early in the day. This weekend looks beautiful with mostly sunny skies, but it will also be hot and humid with high temperatures in the mid 90s. A very slight chance for rain in parts of East Texas, especially Sunday. The typical August weather continues into next week.

