Wednesday's Weather: Partly cloudy and breezy at times. High 95

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) -

Good Wednesday morning, East Texas!  Another warm start with a light breeze.  Partly cloudy skies today with south winds at 10-15 mph.  Temperatures will reach the mid 90s and feel a few degrees warmer because of the high humidity.  The breeze will help a little bit, but not much.  Clouds increase overnight with mostly cloudy skies by tomorrow morning.  A chance for a few showers Thursday morning, especially in northern parts of East Texas.  Temperatures will start near 80 degrees Thursday morning and reach the mid 90s by afternoon.  Much the same for Friday; hot and humid with high temperatures in the mid 90s and a slight chance for rain, especially early in the day.  This weekend looks beautiful with mostly sunny skies, but it will also be hot and humid with high temperatures in the mid 90s.  A very slight chance for rain in parts of East Texas, especially Sunday.  The typical August weather continues into next week.

  • Former John Tyler & SFA wide receiver Justice Liggins signs with Colts

    Wednesday, August 16 2017 12:11 AM EDT2017-08-16 04:11:18 GMT
     Former Stephen F. Austin wide receiver and current NFL free agent Justice Liggins (Tyler, Texas) has been signed by the Indianapolis Colts, the organization announced Tuesday afternoon.

  • Four East Texans appear on Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award watch list

    Wednesday, August 16 2017 12:06 AM EDT2017-08-16 04:06:58 GMT
    The Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award Watch List was announced today at the annual East Texas Kick Off Luncheon. This year's Watch List includes: -45 players from all 10 conferences..

  • Red Zone Rundown: Lufkin looks to get past first round playoff hurdle

    Tuesday, August 15 2017 11:59 PM EDT2017-08-16 03:59:48 GMT
    Like Longview, Lufkin is always talented. Before the Panthers begin District 12-6A action, they'll play a loaded East Texas schedule featuring the Lobos in week 1, followed by Nacogdoches and John Tyler. Normally a 7 and 4 campaign would be considered a success, but not in Panther nation. In fact, despite making the playoffs every year, Lufkin hasn't advanced past the first round since 2012.

