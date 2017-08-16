Former John Tyler & SFA wide receiver Justice Liggins signs with Colts

Like Longview, Lufkin is always talented. Before the Panthers begin District 12-6A action, they'll play a loaded East Texas schedule featuring the Lobos in week 1, followed by Nacogdoches and John Tyler. Normally a 7 and 4 campaign would be considered a success, but not in Panther nation. In fact, despite making the playoffs every year, Lufkin hasn't advanced past the first round since 2012.More >>
Our Red Zone Rundown continues with the other two Class 6A programs in East Texas. In District 11-6A with John Tyler and Tyler Lee, who we featured Monday night, Longview figures to challenge for the league title in 2017. In fact, the Lobos and Lions shared the district championship a year ago. It's no secret, Longview is used to winning and it does so by running the football and playing sound defense.
Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott has officially appealed a six-game suspension from the National Football League.
Former Stephen F. Austin wide receiver and current NFL free agent Justice Liggins (Tyler, Texas) has been signed by the Indianapolis Colts, the organization announced Tuesday afternoon.
