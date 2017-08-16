Former John Tyler & SFA wide receiver Justice Liggins signs with - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Former John Tyler & SFA wide receiver Justice Liggins signs with Colts

Liggins has been signed by the Colts.
TYLER, TX (KLTV) -

Press Release

Former Stephen F. Austin wide receiver and current NFL free agent Justice Liggins (Tyler, Texas) has been signed by the Indianapolis Colts, the organization announced Tuesday afternoon. The news comes as the Colts waived injured running back Dalton Crossan.
 
Liggins, a four-year letter winner for the Lumberjacks, most recently was with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers of the CFL before being released on June 16. He played in two preseason games with the Blue Bombers in 2017 and caught two passes for 30 yards and a touchdown. Liggins also returned a kickoff for 14 yards after originally signing with Winnipeg on June 4.
 
During his career at SFA, Liggins played 36 games for the 'Jacks and made 13 starts. He finished his career in Nacogdoches ranked 31st all-time in program history for receiving yards (1,166). Liggins reeled in 102 passes in his four years and scored eight touchdowns, registering two 100-yard receiving games.
 
As a senior in 2016, the 6-foot-1, 210-pound wideout started 10 games and collected 49 receptions for 641 yards, the second-most receiving yards of any SFA player, and three touchdowns. Liggins opened up the year with a season-high 10 catches for 80 yards and a touchdown at FBS opponent Texas Tech, before displaying a career-best 114 yards on eight catches against Central Arkansas. In the Battle of the Piney Woods versus Sam Houston State, Liggins hauled in a touchdown pass as he made five catches for 83 yards in NRG Stadium. He also had a 100-yard receiving game with seven catches in the win over Abilene Christian and notched four catches for 85 yards in the upset win at 13th-ranked McNeese State.
 
Liggins competed in all 11 games for the 'Jacks as a junior in 2015 and made three starts, claiming 31 passes for 318 yards and four touchdowns. As a sophomore in 2014, the wide receiver saw action in eight games while making 19 catches for 174 yards and scoring once. He appeared in seven games as a true freshman in 2013, primarily playing on special teams but totaling three receptions for 33 yards on the season.
 
Liggins becomes the only former SFA football player to be currently signed with a NFL team after three-year starting quarterback Zach Conque was waived by the Houston Texans earlier this month with an injury settlement. Conque was at the Texans' training camp in West Virginia as a tight end but had been battling hamstring issues. Liggins joins former Lumberjack defensive end Willie Jefferson of the CFL's Saskatchewan Roughriders as the only two former 'Jacks to currently be with a professional football team.

 

