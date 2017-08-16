Four East Texans appear on Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award watch list

Press Release

The Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award Watch List was announced today at the annual East Texas Kick Off Luncheon. This year's Watch List (complete list attached) includes:

-45 players from all 10 conferences including 1 independent (American Athletic Conference, Atlantic Coast Conference, Big Ten, Big 12, Conference-USA, Mid-American Conference, Mountain West, Pac-12, SEC, and Sun Belt)

-Players representing Universities from 20 different states and 39 schools

-Running Backs lead the nominations with 14, followed by wide receivers (13), quarterbacks (10), offensive linemen (7) and tight ends (1).

-Alabama quarterback Jalen Hurts and Oklahoma Quarterback Baker Mayfield, two of last year's finalists are again on the list.

A player does not have to appear on the initial Watch List to be eligible to win the award. The Watch List is made up of players nominated from their respective schools.

The Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award was announced in 2012 by the Tyler Area Chamber of Commerce and SPORTyler. “We are fortunate to have a celebrity who exhibits the impeccable virtues that define this award. In addition to being a well-known sports figure, Earl also earned a college degree, married his high school sweetheart, raised two successful sons and still supports the community where he grew up,” said Cindy Smoak, Vice President, SPORTyler.

Earl Campbell graduated from John Tyler High School in Tyler before joining the Texas Longhorns under legendary Coach Darrell K. Royal. In his senior year, he led the nation with 1,744 yards rushing and 19 touchdowns, going on to win the Longhorns’ first Heisman Trophy.

He was subsequently drafted by the Houston Oilers where he won Rookie of the Year honors in 1978 and went on to lead the NFL in rushing three times. Campbell earned NFL MVP in 1979 and was elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1991. He now resides in Austin.

“All my life, all I wanted to do was be an athlete. I kept God in my life and surrounded myself with good people. I am humbled by this award named in my honor,” said Campbell.