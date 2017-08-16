Four East Texans appear on Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award watch - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Four East Texans appear on Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award watch list

Cantrell is on the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award watch list. Cantrell is on the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award watch list.
TYLER, TX (KLTV) -

Press Release

The Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award Watch List was announced today at the annual East Texas Kick Off Luncheon. This year's Watch List (complete list attached) includes:

-45 players from all 10 conferences including 1 independent (American Athletic Conference, Atlantic Coast Conference, Big Ten, Big 12, Conference-USA, Mid-American Conference, Mountain West, Pac-12, SEC, and Sun Belt)

-Players representing Universities from 20 different states and 39 schools

-Running Backs lead the nominations with 14, followed by wide receivers (13), quarterbacks (10), offensive linemen (7) and tight ends (1).

-Alabama quarterback Jalen Hurts and Oklahoma Quarterback Baker Mayfield, two of last year's finalists are again on the list.

A player does not have to appear on the initial Watch List to be eligible to win the award. The Watch List is made up of players nominated from their respective schools.

The Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award was announced in 2012 by the Tyler Area Chamber of Commerce and SPORTyler. “We are fortunate to have a celebrity who exhibits the impeccable virtues that define this award. In addition to being a well-known sports figure, Earl also earned a college degree, married his high school sweetheart, raised two successful sons and still supports the community where he grew up,” said Cindy Smoak, Vice President, SPORTyler. 

Earl Campbell graduated from John Tyler High School in Tyler before joining the Texas Longhorns under legendary Coach Darrell K. Royal. In his senior year, he led the nation with 1,744 yards rushing and 19 touchdowns, going on to win the Longhorns’ first Heisman Trophy. 

He was subsequently drafted by the Houston Oilers where he won Rookie of the Year honors in 1978 and went on to lead the NFL in rushing three times. Campbell earned NFL MVP in 1979 and was elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1991. He now resides in Austin.

“All my life, all I wanted to do was be an athlete. I kept God in my life and surrounded myself with good people. I am humbled by this award named in my honor,” said Campbell.

  • KLTV SportsLocal SportsMore>>

  • NFL Draft 2017

    NFL Draft 2017

  • Red Zone Rundown: Lufkin looks to get past first round playoff hurdle

    Red Zone Rundown: Lufkin looks to get past first round playoff hurdle

    Tuesday, August 15 2017 11:59 PM EDT2017-08-16 03:59:48 GMT
    Jackson is back for Lufkin.Jackson is back for Lufkin.

    Like Longview, Lufkin is always talented. Before the Panthers begin District 12-6A action, they'll play a loaded East Texas schedule featuring the Lobos in week 1, followed by Nacogdoches and John Tyler. Normally a 7 and 4 campaign would be considered a success, but not in Panther nation. In fact, despite making the playoffs every year, Lufkin hasn't advanced past the first round since 2012.

    More >>

    Like Longview, Lufkin is always talented. Before the Panthers begin District 12-6A action, they'll play a loaded East Texas schedule featuring the Lobos in week 1, followed by Nacogdoches and John Tyler. Normally a 7 and 4 campaign would be considered a success, but not in Panther nation. In fact, despite making the playoffs every year, Lufkin hasn't advanced past the first round since 2012.

    More >>

  • Red Zone Rundown: Longview quarterback battle not yet decided

    Red Zone Rundown: Longview quarterback battle not yet decided

    Tuesday, August 15 2017 11:51 PM EDT2017-08-16 03:51:54 GMT
    Longview is looking for a new starting quarterback.Longview is looking for a new starting quarterback.

    Our Red Zone Rundown continues with the other two Class 6A programs in East Texas. In District 11-6A with John Tyler and Tyler Lee, who we featured Monday night, Longview figures to challenge for the league title in 2017. In fact, the Lobos and Lions shared the district championship a year ago. It's no secret, Longview is used to winning and it does so by running the football and playing sound defense.

    More >>

    Our Red Zone Rundown continues with the other two Class 6A programs in East Texas. In District 11-6A with John Tyler and Tyler Lee, who we featured Monday night, Longview figures to challenge for the league title in 2017. In fact, the Lobos and Lions shared the district championship a year ago. It's no secret, Longview is used to winning and it does so by running the football and playing sound defense.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly