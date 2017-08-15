Red Zone Rundown: Lufkin looks to get past first round playoff hurdle

Like Longview, Lufkin is always talented. Before the Panthers begin District 12-6A action, they'll play a loaded East Texas schedule featuring the Lobos in week 1, followed by Nacogdoches and John Tyler.



Normally a 7 and 4 campaign would be considered a success, but not in Panther nation. In fact, despite making the playoffs every year, Lufkin hasn't advanced past the first round since 2012.

Looking to get over the bi-district speed bump, head coach Todd Quick has seven returning starters. Loaded at the skill position, Houston

commit and wide receiver Malik Jackson is a game changer.

Kewone Thomas takes over the reigns at QB for the Pack, and offensive coordinator Scott Green feels good about his unit clicking from the start.



