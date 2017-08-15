Red Zone Rundown: Longview quarterback battle not yet decided - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Red Zone Rundown: Longview quarterback battle not yet decided

Our Red Zone Rundown continues with the other two Class 6A programs in East Texas. In District 11-6A with John Tyler and Tyler Lee, who we featured Monday night, Longview figures to challenge for the league title in 2017.

In fact, the Lobos and Lions shared the district championship a year ago. It's no secret, Longview is used to winning and it does so by running the football and
playing sound defense. Since taking over the program in 2004, John King has rattled off nine double-digit win seasons.

The "Rockin L" though only racked up eight victories last year and was knocked out in the opening round of the playoffs for the first time since 2005. Not asked to win a game single handedly, A'Darius Carter or Jordan Lawson will take over at quarterback for Longview and making the 7 on 7 state tournament this summer for the first time since 2013, gives each of them confidence moving forward.

