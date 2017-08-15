Lufkin All Stars warm up for world stage

An East Texas teacher is taking the lead in advocating for better protection for Texas students who have seizures. Paul Rivera has a new report for you that explains the ins and outs of the push for Sami's law, named after a Kilgore student who died last December.
The Lufkin All Stars have captivated the hearts of East Texans with their hard work and determination to make it to the Little League World Series. We're there with them in Pennsylvania as they prepare to take the world stage. Caleb Beames will have a new report from Williamsport tonight at 10.
You'll get a new forecast at 10. Chief Meteorologist Mark Scirto is in the First Alert Weather Center working on it right now.
Our Red Zone Rundown continues with the other two Class 6A programs in East Texas. In District 11-6A with John Tyler and Tyler Lee, who we featured Monday night, Longview figures to challenge for the league title in 2017. In fact, the Lobos and Lions shared the district championship a year ago. It's no secret, Longview is used to winning and it does so by running the football and playing sound defense.More >>
A former East Texas teacher is trying to introduce legislation that would require Texas schools to add seizure education to their curriculum.More >>
El Paso Congressman Beto O'Rourke made several stops in East Texas Tuesday as part of his chase for the Democratic ticket in the 2018 U.S. Senate race.More >>
Eighteen East Texas emergency dispatch centers have started the process to leave the state administrated program and create their own independent district.More >>
Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott has officially appealed a six-game suspension from the National Football League.More >>
