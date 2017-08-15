Lufkin All Stars warm up for world stage

An East Texas teacher is taking the lead in advocating for better protection for Texas students who have seizures. Paul Rivera has a new report for you that explains the ins and outs of the push for Sami's law, named after a Kilgore student who died last December.

The Lufkin All Stars have captivated the hearts of East Texans with their hard work and determination to make it to the Little League World Series. We're there with them in Pennsylvania as they prepare to take the world stage. Caleb Beames will have a new report from Williamsport tonight at 10.

You'll get a new forecast at 10. Chief Meteorologist Mark Scirto is in the First Alert Weather Center working on it right now.



