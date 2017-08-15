Pilot of crashed plane in Panola County made 911 call himself

A single engine Piper goes down in a pasture. Photo by Jamey Boyum KLTV.

A single engine Piper goes down in a pasture. Photo by Jamey Boyum KLTV.

The 911 call about Monday’s plane crash in Panola County was initially routed to Harrison County. The pilot, who has now been released from the hospital, according to family, himself made that call.

We got a copy of the 911 recording and spoke with the dispatcher who sent emergency responders to a remote area to find him. In the pilot’s own words he was “bleeding profusely”.

Dispatcher Cindy Bollman has been taking 911 calls for ten years and August 14 was her first plane crash.

“The caller was very calm. He was coherent. When he called he gave me a location where he thought he was,” Bollman recalled.

“Harrison County 911, what is your emergency?”

“I’ve been in a plane crash,” Pilot Charles Mayo said

“Okay, where are you at? Do you know?”

“I’m west of Highway 59, north of the Sabine River,” Mayo relayed.

“He pulled it up on his phone, I asked him to drop us a pin, he was not familiar with that,” Bollman told me.

She says he may have been a little disoriented since he was actually south of the Sabine.

“Are you injured?”

“Yeah, I am. I’m bleeding profusely from the head,” Mayo revealed.

“Okay, are you the only one there? Is there somebody else?”

“Yeah, I’m all alone,” Mayo said.

He said his name was Charles Mayo and he was on pipeline patrol.

“I left out of Jefferson, went into Louisiana, did a lot of work over there then was coming back this way,” Mayo explained.

He hung up but called back.

“I want you to stay on the line with me and let me know if you hear sirens.”

“Yes, ma’am, okay,” Mayo agreed.

But he didn’t hear sirens, or stay on the line. He eventually realized he might be south of the Sabine.

“I came off looking for a pasture to set down in when I lost power. I might have ended up south again, I don’t know. I’m hurting, I’m sorry,” Mayo said.

“You’re hurting? Okay.”

There were several calls made back and forth as Mayo was bleeding.

“He was calling other people. I believe he called a pilot to also search for him,” Bollman said.

Eventually Mayo dropped a pin and sent it to a deputy’s cell phone, and his pilot friend spotted his crashed plane from the air. It wasn’t long before they found Mayo

“I’m proud of all the departments, Harrison County and Panola County. We worked together and got the job done,” Bollman added.

Cindy didn’t get to actually see the happy ending, but she was glad to be a part of it.

Thanks to a coordinated effort between seven different agencies Mayo was located in just over an hour and taken in for treatment.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.