TEA releases accountability ratings

The Texas Education Agency released the accountability ratings for schools across the state. Over the past few years Tyler ISD’s accountability ratings have improved dramatically.

“Three years ago we started out with 11 schools on the low performing list and we’ve gone from 11 to 9 to 3 to now 2,” says Marty Crawford, Tyler ISD superintendent.

Texas schools are based in part on how well students performed on the 2017 STARR test. Schools earn a rating of met standard or improvement required. The rating system is not without controversy.

"We've had a lot of campuses that have embraced assessment opposed to fighting it to where assessment is a part of the learning process," says Crawford.

This year 23 Tyler ISD campuses met the state standard. Two were rated improvement required. One school, Dogan middle, earned an improvement required rating for the second year in a row. Austin Elementary also received improvement required. Crawford says that Dogan middle school just barely missed the goal.

"Dogan last year was about two points away which are four tests,” says Crawford. “So any given test from making it."

Along with the rating, schools can earn special awards called Distinctions for their academic performance. Tyler ISD students earned 25 this year.

“Peers across the state are matched to us in terms of ethnicity and social economic status,” says Crawford. “We're very happy to be performing at the top of our peers.”

With the new school year approaching Tyler ISD plans to continue on with the methods that lead to their improved ratings this year.

"The campus leadership and the teachers did a phenomenal job and our students were engaged the entire year," says Crawford.

The accountability summaries for each Texas school are available online on the TEA’s website.

