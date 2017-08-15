Smith County Commissioners consider two phases for road proposal

Smith County Commissioners discussed a bond election in their Tuesday meeting that would pay for $100 million in road construction over six years.

The road and bridge plan covers about 1,100 miles of roadway maintained by the county.

"We talked about splitting it into two phases," County Judge Nathaniel Moran said. "Phase one would potentially last four years and would be about $58 million of major construction. Phase two would be a separate bond election once we've proven to the public we've done well with phase one."

This phase suggestion is not official yet, but it was liked by several public commenters during the meeting.

"If you do this in one phase, you're getting all the money up front," one said. "But you're not going to use it all up front so you're going to be paying interest on money you're really not using."

Most public comments expressed the need to fix roads, especially rural roads, in the county. Commissioners held a similar meeting Tuesday evening for people who couldn't make it in the morning due to their jobs.

At least one conservative group in the county is opposed to a bond election. In a statement, Grassroots America We the People said that, "we appreciate improvements Judge Moran has made to court proceedings and meeting agenda transparency, we don't believe he has been in office long enough for the Court to rush into a Novermber 2017 bond election before he stands for his first election in March 2018."

Judge Moran was appointed to his position to fill the seat left open by Joel Baker.

The Court will consider calling a special meeting for next Monday to continue discussing what option to potentially present voters in November.

