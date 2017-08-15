18 dispatch centers leaving the state umbrella, creating their o - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

18 dispatch centers leaving the state umbrella, creating their own district

By Sophia Constantine, Multi-Media Journalist
WHITE OAK, TX (KLTV) -

Eighteen East Texas emergency dispatch centers have started the process to leave the state administrated program and create their own independent district.

The East Texas Council of Governments (ETCOG) is the primary planning and coordinating entity for 9-1-1 dispatch centers for 10 East Texas counties, including the 18 dispatch centers creating their own district.

According to David Cleveland, the Executive Director of ETCOG, their role is really through “subcontractors to put the technology in place to ensure that the 9-1-1 system operates when you need it."

The dispatch centers were given the freedom to create their own district following legislation passed in 2015.

The following dispatch centers are participating in the creation of the Piney Woods 911 independent district:

COUNTY

CITY

Anderson County Sheriff's Office

Palestine Police Department

Camp County Sheriff's Office

 

Cherokee County Sheriff's Office

Jacksonville Police Department

Gregg County Sheriff's Office

Gladewater Police Department

 

White Oak Police Department

Marion County Sheriff's Office

 

Panola County Sheriff's Office

Carthage Police Department

Rains County Sheriff's Office

 

Upshur County Sheriff's Office

 

Van Zandt County Sheriff's Office

Canton Police Department

Wood County Sheriff's Office

Mineola Police Department

Champion EMS

 

The transition is expected to increase funding opportunities and local control.

The dispatch centers will remain under state control until the independent district is fully created.

The process is expected to take between two and three years.

