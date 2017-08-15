18 dispatch centers leaving the state umbrella, creating their own district

A former East Texas teacher is trying to introduce legislation that would require Texas schools to add seizure education to their curriculum.More >>
A former East Texas teacher is trying to introduce legislation that would require Texas schools to add seizure education to their curriculum.More >>
El Paso Congressman Beto O'Rourke made several stops in East Texas Tuesday as part of his chase for the Democratic ticket in the 2018 U.S. Senate race.More >>
El Paso Congressman Beto O'Rourke made several stops in East Texas Tuesday as part of his chase for the Democratic ticket in the 2018 U.S. Senate race.More >>
Eighteen East Texas emergency dispatch centers have started the process to leave the state administrated program and create their own independent district.More >>
Eighteen East Texas emergency dispatch centers have started the process to leave the state administrated program and create their own independent district.More >>
Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott has officially appealed a six-game suspension from the National Football League.More >>
Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott has officially appealed a six-game suspension from the National Football League.More >>
The Texas Health and Human Services is reporting 5 cases of Cyclospora in East Texas.More >>
The Texas Health and Human Services is reporting 5 cases of Cyclospora in East Texas.More >>