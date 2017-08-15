18 dispatch centers leaving the state umbrella, creating their own district

Eighteen East Texas emergency dispatch centers have started the process to leave the state administrated program and create their own independent district.

The East Texas Council of Governments (ETCOG) is the primary planning and coordinating entity for 9-1-1 dispatch centers for 10 East Texas counties, including the 18 dispatch centers creating their own district.

According to David Cleveland, the Executive Director of ETCOG, their role is really through “subcontractors to put the technology in place to ensure that the 9-1-1 system operates when you need it."

The dispatch centers were given the freedom to create their own district following legislation passed in 2015.

The following dispatch centers are participating in the creation of the Piney Woods 911 independent district:

COUNTY CITY Anderson County Sheriff's Office Palestine Police Department Camp County Sheriff's Office Cherokee County Sheriff's Office Jacksonville Police Department Gregg County Sheriff's Office Gladewater Police Department White Oak Police Department Marion County Sheriff's Office Panola County Sheriff's Office Carthage Police Department Rains County Sheriff's Office Upshur County Sheriff's Office Van Zandt County Sheriff's Office Canton Police Department Wood County Sheriff's Office Mineola Police Department Champion EMS

The transition is expected to increase funding opportunities and local control.

The dispatch centers will remain under state control until the independent district is fully created.

The process is expected to take between two and three years.

